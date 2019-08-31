Contrasting of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

We are comparing Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.04 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forty Seven Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival ChromaDex Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Forty Seven Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.