Contrasting of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 20.87 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forty Seven Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Forty Seven Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Forty Seven Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Forty Seven Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Forty Seven Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 125.85%. Competitively Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $46, with potential upside of 53.59%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Forty Seven Inc. is looking more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forty Seven Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 63.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.