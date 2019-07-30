Contrasting of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) and Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Both Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) and Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) are Silver companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 3 2.53 N/A 0.21 12.48 Endeavour Silver Corp. 2 2.28 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and Endeavour Silver Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and Endeavour Silver Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Endeavour Silver Corp. 0.00% -19.7% -16.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and Endeavour Silver Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endeavour Silver Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average price target is $3.13, while its potential upside is 29.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and Endeavour Silver Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.4% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Endeavour Silver Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. -9.97% -20.85% -30.5% -26.4% -53.71% -28.02% Endeavour Silver Corp. -5.61% -21.61% -15.53% -7.96% -35.76% -13.95%

For the past year Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Endeavour Silver Corp.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Endeavour Silver Corp.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the GuanacevÃ­ mine in the Durango state; and the BolaÃ±itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico. The company also owns interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. has interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property situated in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.