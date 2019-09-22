Contrasting of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) and Americas Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) and Americas Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) compete with each other in the Silver sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 3 2.26 N/A 0.13 28.70 Americas Silver Corporation 2 3.90 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and Americas Silver Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Americas Silver Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. -6.47% 34.77% 25.75% -3.59% -30.76% 3.3% Americas Silver Corporation -4.5% 23.77% 57.71% 57.71% 4.15% 67.27%

For the past year Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was less bullish than Americas Silver Corporation.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Americas Silver Corporation.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.