Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.76 N/A -1.38 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.02 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortress Biotech Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 270.37% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.