Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.16 N/A -1.94 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.4% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 39% stronger performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.