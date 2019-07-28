Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.22 N/A -1.94 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.25 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 39% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.