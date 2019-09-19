Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|3.62
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|96.23
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Fortress Biotech Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 263.64% and its average target price is $8.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
