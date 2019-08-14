Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 -4.34 N/A -1.38 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.2% respectively. Competitively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.