Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.77 N/A -1.38 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.15 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 847.37% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.