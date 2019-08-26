Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.77
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|3.15
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 847.37% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.