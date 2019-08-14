Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 -4.34 N/A -1.38 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.49 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,258.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.