Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 48.17M -1.38 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 41 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 233,834,951.46% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 194,229,840.66% -18.4% -10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Fortress Biotech Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 76.82% and its consensus target price is $65.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.