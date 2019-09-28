Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 208,701,923.08% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.