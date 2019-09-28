Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|0.00
|43.41M
|-1.38
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|208,701,923.08%
|0%
|0%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
