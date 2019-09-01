Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.74
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
