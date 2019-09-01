Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.74 N/A -1.38 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.