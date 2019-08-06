Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.09 N/A -1.21 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 587.04 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 746.15% upside potential and an average target price of $11. Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $48.5, while its potential upside is 55.00%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14% and 99.9%. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.8%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.