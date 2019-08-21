Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.16 N/A -1.21 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 0.09 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 511.11% and an $11 average price target. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 138.38% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 68.5% respectively. 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.