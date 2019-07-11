Contrasting of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.78 N/A -1.68 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Risk and Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 3.02 beta, while its volatility is 202.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and has 11.2 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 591.82% for Fortress Biotech Inc. with consensus target price of $11. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 510.82%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 72.9% respectively. About 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.