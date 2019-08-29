Contrasting of Fortive Corporation (FTV) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortive Corporation 80 3.43 N/A 2.17 35.05 LRAD Corporation 3 3.65 N/A 0.12 34.67

Demonstrates Fortive Corporation and LRAD Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. LRAD Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fortive Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Fortive Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of LRAD Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8% LRAD Corporation 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortive Corporation are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, LRAD Corporation has 5.6 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. LRAD Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortive Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Fortive Corporation and LRAD Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortive Corporation 1 0 3 2.75 LRAD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$87 is Fortive Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 24.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortive Corporation and LRAD Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 52.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Fortive Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are LRAD Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4% LRAD Corporation 2.97% 20.58% 32.06% 63.17% 51.27% 65.08%

For the past year Fortive Corporation was less bullish than LRAD Corporation.

Summary

Fortive Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors LRAD Corporation.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.