Contrasting of Fortis Inc. (FTS) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 1.73 22.84 Vistra Energy Corp. 25 0.97 N/A 0.90 23.98

Demonstrates Fortis Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Vistra Energy Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Fortis Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Fortis Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Vistra Energy Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fortis Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Vistra Energy Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $34.33 average price target and a 55.13% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.29% of Fortis Inc. shares and 0% of Vistra Energy Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.55% of Fortis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Vistra Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortis Inc. -0.13% -0.53% 7.65% 11.39% 21.48% 18.17% Vistra Energy Corp. -0.46% -5.71% -21.25% -13.88% -3.2% -6.25%

For the past year Fortis Inc. has 18.17% stronger performance while Vistra Energy Corp. has -6.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Vistra Energy Corp. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Fortis Inc.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.