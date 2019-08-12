Contrasting of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Its Rivals

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Fortinet Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fortinet Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.40% 12.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Fortinet Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. N/A 83 36.86 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Fortinet Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Fortinet Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Fortinet Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.18 2.14 3.79 2.66

$86.83 is the average price target of Fortinet Inc., with a potential upside of 6.25%. The rivals have a potential upside of 121.84%. Given Fortinet Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fortinet Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortinet Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortinet Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Fortinet Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. In other hand, Fortinet Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Fortinet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.