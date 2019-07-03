Contrasting of Forterra Inc. (FRTA) and Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) and Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra Inc. 5 0.23 N/A -0.44 0.00 Apogee Enterprises Inc. 36 0.80 N/A 1.60 25.15

Demonstrates Forterra Inc. and Apogee Enterprises Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forterra Inc. and Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forterra Inc. are 2.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Apogee Enterprises Inc. has 1.6 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forterra Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Forterra Inc. and Apogee Enterprises Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is Forterra Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98% of Forterra Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.73% of Apogee Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Forterra Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Apogee Enterprises Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forterra Inc. 6.73% 34.94% 11.6% 7.51% -32.37% 56.12% Apogee Enterprises Inc. 1.24% 7.53% 12.57% 5.69% -3.37% 34.37%

For the past year Forterra Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Forterra Inc.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.