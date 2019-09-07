Contrasting of Formula One Group (FWONK) and Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO)

We will be comparing the differences between Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) and Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Broadcasting – TV industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group 37 4.82 N/A -1.22 0.00 Tribune Media Company 46 2.04 N/A 4.08 11.39

Table 1 highlights Formula One Group and Tribune Media Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 0.00% 0% 0% Tribune Media Company 0.00% 11% 4.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Formula One Group and Tribune Media Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 2 3.00 Tribune Media Company 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Formula One Group is $48, with potential upside of 12.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Formula One Group shares and 96.59% of Tribune Media Company shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Formula One Group’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Tribune Media Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula One Group 1.18% 5.46% 3.6% 29.41% 13.19% 28.27% Tribune Media Company 0.15% 0.48% 0.54% 1.31% 38.34% 2.4%

For the past year Formula One Group’s stock price has bigger growth than Tribune Media Company.

Summary

Tribune Media Company beats Formula One Group on 6 of the 9 factors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV, a digital multicast networks; Tribune Studios, a development and production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.