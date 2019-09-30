Contrasting of Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

We will be comparing the differences between Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 1.01 32.93M -1.89 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.00 65.53M -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forescout Technologies Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Forescout Technologies Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 91,244,111.94% -67.1% -22.1% Ideanomics Inc. 3,996,462,767.58% -7.6% -2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares and 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. 4.3% are Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

Ideanomics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.