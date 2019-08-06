Contrasting of Ford Motor Company (F) and Its Peers

We are comparing Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of Ford Motor Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.64% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ford Motor Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.78% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ford Motor Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor Company 0.00% 6.00% 0.80% Industry Average 166.08% 10.78% 3.98%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Ford Motor Company and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor Company N/A 9 12.86 Industry Average 2.72B 1.63B 12.09

Ford Motor Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Ford Motor Company is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ford Motor Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor Company 0 4 2 2.33 Industry Average 7.00 4.00 3.00 2.80

$10.4 is the consensus target price of Ford Motor Company, with a potential upside of 9.82%. As a group, Auto Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 40.68%. Based on the results shown earlier, Ford Motor Company is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ford Motor Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ford Motor Company -7.74% -6.11% -7.48% 9.41% -5.36% 24.58% Industry Average 8.69% 10.23% 7.09% 26.49% 19.63% 51.61%

For the past year Ford Motor Company was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ford Motor Company are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Ford Motor Company’s peers have 2.60 and 2.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ford Motor Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ford Motor Company.

Volatility & Risk

Ford Motor Company has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ford Motor Company’s peers have beta of 1.35 which is 34.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ford Motor Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ford Motor Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, manufactures, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. Its Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental car companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.