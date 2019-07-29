Contrasting of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) and Its Competitors

As Beverages – Brewers company, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.66% of all Beverages – Brewers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has 79.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 39.47% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.92% 11.80% 6.60%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 94 29.80 Industry Average 1.13B 19.12B 25.27

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.25 2.44

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. presently has an average target price of $105, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. The potential upside of the competitors is 49.77%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. 1.42% 2.9% 7.89% 10% 16.24% 15.27% Industry Average 2.20% 13.95% 14.47% 10.36% 22.15% 17.75%

For the past year Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals have 1.58 and 1.08 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.

Volatility & Risk

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. Competitively, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.86% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, and the United States under the OXXO and Big John names; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products in Mexico under the OXXO GAS name; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company engages in the production and distribution of coolers, commercial refrigeration equipment, and plastic cases, as well as food processing, preservation, and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 16,526 OXXO small-format stores in Mexico and Colombia, and 51 stores in Chile; 1,123 points of sale in Mexico, 882 in Chile, and 220 in Colombia; and 452 service stations in Mexico. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico.