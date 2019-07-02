Contrasting of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.98 N/A -0.03 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 5.54 N/A 0.04 72.75

Table 1 highlights Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a consensus price target of $47, and a 68.46% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 21.61% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -51.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.