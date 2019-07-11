Contrasting of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.98 N/A -0.03 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$47 is Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 69.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 35.63% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.