Contrasting of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.45 N/A 0.10 279.10 Noah Holdings Limited 44 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited. Noah Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has an average price target of $39.63, and a 82.21% upside potential. On the other hand, Noah Holdings Limited’s potential upside is 73.28% and its consensus price target is $52. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Focus Financial Partners Inc. seems more appealing than Noah Holdings Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 79.4%. 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited has 84.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.