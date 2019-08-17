Contrasting of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.45 N/A 0.10 279.10 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.19 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s average target price is $39.63, while its potential upside is 82.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 49.21% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.