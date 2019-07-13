Contrasting of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 0.02% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Focus Financial Partners Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. N/A 32 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

$44 is the average target price of Focus Financial Partners Inc., with a potential upside of 50.43%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Focus Financial Partners Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Focus Financial Partners Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s rivals beat Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.