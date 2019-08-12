Contrasting of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

As Asset Management companies, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.51 N/A 0.10 279.10 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.62 N/A 1.87 8.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation. Fidus Investment Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 74.20% for Focus Financial Partners Inc. with average price target of $39.63. Competitively Fidus Investment Corporation has an average price target of $17.67, with potential upside of 19.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Focus Financial Partners Inc. seems more appealing than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.