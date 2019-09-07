Contrasting of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.36 N/A 0.10 279.10 Evercore Inc. 87 1.49 N/A 8.17 10.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Evercore Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Ratings

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Evercore Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $37.5, with potential upside of 85.37%. On the other hand, Evercore Inc.’s potential upside is 13.40% and its consensus price target is $89. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than Evercore Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Focus Financial Partners Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.