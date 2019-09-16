Contrasting of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|105.02
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1210.11
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Volatility and Risk
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 185.71% for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $10.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
