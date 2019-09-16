Contrasting of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 105.02 N/A -1.38 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1210.11 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 185.71% for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.