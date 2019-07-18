Contrasting of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 41.95 N/A -1.38 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Volatility and Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta which is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 625.11% at a $16.75 consensus target price. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 507.29% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34%. 1.3% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.