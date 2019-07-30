Contrasting of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 12 7.02 N/A -1.58 0.00 Natera Inc. 20 7.24 N/A -2.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fluidigm Corporation and Natera Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8% Natera Inc. 0.00% -913.9% -59.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.48 shows that Fluidigm Corporation is 148.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Natera Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

Fluidigm Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Natera Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Fluidigm Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Natera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fluidigm Corporation and Natera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Natera Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 19.52% for Fluidigm Corporation with consensus target price of $14.33. Competitively Natera Inc. has an average target price of $25.33, with potential downside of -7.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Fluidigm Corporation looks more robust than Natera Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fluidigm Corporation and Natera Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 86.9%. Insiders held 0.6% of Fluidigm Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Natera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 2.72% -11.5% 24.79% 50.81% 118.44% 40.14% Natera Inc. 27.83% 14.15% 49.64% 37.8% 101.83% 65.83%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation was less bullish than Natera Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Fluidigm Corporation beats Natera Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.