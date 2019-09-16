Contrasting of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

We will be comparing the differences between Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 11 3.12 N/A -1.58 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 136 2.64 N/A 4.52 29.80

Demonstrates Fluidigm Corporation and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fluidigm Corporation and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

Fluidigm Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fluidigm Corporation are 3.3 and 2.9. Competitively, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has 1.6 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fluidigm Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fluidigm Corporation and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is $145, which is potential 9.64% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Fluidigm Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.8% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Fluidigm Corporation.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.