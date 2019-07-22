Contrasting of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Since Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 12 6.73 N/A -1.58 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 288 4.09 N/A 17.13 17.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fluidigm Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fluidigm Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 28.3% 20.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.48 beta indicates that Fluidigm Corporation is 148.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fluidigm Corporation are 3.3 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fluidigm Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fluidigm Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 24.72% for Fluidigm Corporation with consensus target price of $14.33. Competitively Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has an average target price of $343.33, with potential upside of 8.93%. Based on the data shown earlier, Fluidigm Corporation is looking more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fluidigm Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 79.6% respectively. 0.6% are Fluidigm Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 2.72% -11.5% 24.79% 50.81% 118.44% 40.14% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -0.73% -4.04% 12.44% 6.49% 2.6% 26.75%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation has stronger performance than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Fluidigm Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.