Contrasting of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Both Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 11 3.23 N/A -1.58 0.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 168.72 N/A -1.65 0.00

Demonstrates Fluidigm Corporation and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46%

Risk and Volatility

Fluidigm Corporation has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a 2.72 beta and it is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fluidigm Corporation. Its rival Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 25.4 and 24 respectively. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fluidigm Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Fluidigm Corporation and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14.33 is Fluidigm Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 157.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fluidigm Corporation and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 51.8%. 0.8% are Fluidigm Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has 46.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation was less bullish than Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.