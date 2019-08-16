Contrasting of Fluent Inc. (FLNT) and Its Peers

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) is a company in the Marketing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Fluent Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.42% of all Marketing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Fluent Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.19% of all Marketing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fluent Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent Inc. 0.00% 4.80% 3.40% Industry Average 11.73% 20.40% 10.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Fluent Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent Inc. N/A 5 42.28 Industry Average 12.70M 108.30M 43.24

Fluent Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Fluent Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Fluent Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.38 2.83

Fluent Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.75%. As a group, Marketing Services companies have a potential upside of 92.01%. Based on the data given earlier, Fluent Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fluent Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluent Inc. -4.76% -2.8% -25.93% 12.07% 121.28% 44.44% Industry Average 4.40% 10.41% 13.49% 11.85% 56.39% 35.32%

For the past year Fluent Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fluent Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Fluent Inc.’s peers have 2.32 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fluent Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fluent Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that Fluent Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fluent Inc.’s peers are 10.70% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Dividends

Fluent Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fluent Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites. It also provides audience solutions that empower to target ads with unprecedented precision and drive qualified prospects at scale; and MobileNow, which offers marketers access to unique mobile Web inventory coupled with the precision targeting capabilities. The company was formerly known as Cogint, Inc. and changed its name to Fluent, Inc. in April 2018. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.