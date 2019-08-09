Contrasting of Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 48 1.50 N/A 1.19 42.11 Xylem Inc. 78 2.68 N/A 3.08 26.11

Table 1 demonstrates Flowserve Corporation and Xylem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Xylem Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Flowserve Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Flowserve Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Xylem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Flowserve Corporation and Xylem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

Flowserve Corporation’s current beta is 1.62 and it happens to be 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xylem Inc. has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flowserve Corporation. Its rival Xylem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Flowserve Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Flowserve Corporation and Xylem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$51 is Flowserve Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.86%. Competitively the average price target of Xylem Inc. is $82.33, which is potential 6.91% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Flowserve Corporation appears more favorable than Xylem Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Flowserve Corporation and Xylem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Flowserve Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Xylem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation was more bullish than Xylem Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Xylem Inc. beats Flowserve Corporation.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.