Contrasting of Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 48 1.77 N/A 1.19 41.89 The Gorman-Rupp Company 33 2.12 N/A 1.42 22.98

Table 1 demonstrates Flowserve Corporation and The Gorman-Rupp Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Gorman-Rupp Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flowserve Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Flowserve Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Gorman-Rupp Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.63 beta indicates that Flowserve Corporation is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Gorman-Rupp Company has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flowserve Corporation. Its rival The Gorman-Rupp Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 2.7 respectively. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Flowserve Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Flowserve Corporation and The Gorman-Rupp Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 The Gorman-Rupp Company 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.68% for Flowserve Corporation with consensus target price of $49.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Flowserve Corporation and The Gorman-Rupp Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.4% respectively. Flowserve Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation 1.22% 2.51% 7.06% -0.9% 12.07% 30.9% The Gorman-Rupp Company -2.22% -8.55% -2.55% -4.12% 4.55% 0.34%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.