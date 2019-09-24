Contrasting of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Processed & Packaged Goods. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods Inc. 22 1.19 N/A 0.79 30.19 SunOpta Inc. 3 0.16 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Flowers Foods Inc. and SunOpta Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 6% SunOpta Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Flowers Foods Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. Competitively, SunOpta Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Flowers Foods Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival SunOpta Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. SunOpta Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Flowers Foods Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Flowers Foods Inc. and SunOpta Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SunOpta Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Flowers Foods Inc. has a 4.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.5% of Flowers Foods Inc. shares and 62.5% of SunOpta Inc. shares. 5.2% are Flowers Foods Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of SunOpta Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowers Foods Inc. 0.08% 1.85% 10.44% 23.63% 16.23% 28.32% SunOpta Inc. -5% -12.31% -17.15% -30.32% -65.24% -26.36%

For the past year Flowers Foods Inc. has 28.32% stronger performance while SunOpta Inc. has -26.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Flowers Foods Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors SunOpta Inc.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. Its Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products segment offers aseptic beverages, such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, sunflower, and other non-dairy and alternative beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, vitamin and electrolyte waters, and energy drinks. This segment also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; baby food, puddings, sauces, fruits, vegetables, and protein based snacks in organic and conventional re-sealable pouch products; and nutritious snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.