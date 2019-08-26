Contrasting of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V)

Both Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods Inc. 22 1.21 N/A 0.79 30.19 McCormick & Company Incorporated 151 3.92 N/A 5.11 30.85

In table 1 we can see Flowers Foods Inc. and McCormick & Company Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. McCormick & Company Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Flowers Foods Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Flowers Foods Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than McCormick & Company Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 6% McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Flowers Foods Inc. and McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 McCormick & Company Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Flowers Foods Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 3.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.5% of Flowers Foods Inc. shares and 0% of McCormick & Company Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.2% of Flowers Foods Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowers Foods Inc. 0.08% 1.85% 10.44% 23.63% 16.23% 28.32% McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.5% 1.77% 4.66% 14.24% 34.03% 13.62%

For the past year Flowers Foods Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors McCormick & Company Incorporated beats Flowers Foods Inc.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.