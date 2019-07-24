Contrasting of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) and Its Rivals

As Processed & Packaged Goods company, Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Flowers Foods Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.78% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Flowers Foods Inc. has 3.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 17.42% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Flowers Foods Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods Inc. 0.00% 12.30% 5.80% Industry Average 16.77% 32.28% 7.81%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Flowers Foods Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods Inc. N/A 21 29.61 Industry Average 269.99M 1.61B 21.32

Flowers Foods Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Flowers Foods Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.38 2.00 2.67

The potential upside of the peers is 1.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Flowers Foods Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowers Foods Inc. -0.89% -1.39% 2.91% 7.06% -3.54% 14.94% Industry Average 4.96% 7.87% 15.94% 10.35% 26.84% 25.83%

For the past year Flowers Foods Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Flowers Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Flowers Foods Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. Flowers Foods Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flowers Foods Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Flowers Foods Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flowers Foods Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.73 which is 26.95% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Flowers Foods Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Flowers Foods Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Flowers Foods Inc.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.