Contrasting of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Both Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries Inc. 2 -0.25 50.46M -1.36 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 2 -0.05 82.85M -3.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries Inc. 2,309,910,734.72% 0% 0% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4,997,285,722.90% -30.5% -18.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.99 beta means Flotek Industries Inc.’s volatility is 199.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flotek Industries Inc. are 6.6 and 5.4. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has 3.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flotek Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 187.77% and its average price target is $4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.2% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Flotek Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Flotek Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Forum Energy Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Flotek Industries Inc. beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.