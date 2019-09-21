Contrasting of Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) and NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC)

We are comparing Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) and NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries Inc. 19 0.28 N/A -1.38 0.00 NACCO Industries Inc. 48 2.61 N/A 5.96 8.92

In table 1 we can see Flexsteel Industries Inc. and NACCO Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Flexsteel Industries Inc. and NACCO Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.7% NACCO Industries Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 11.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.55 beta indicates that Flexsteel Industries Inc. is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NACCO Industries Inc. has a 0.32 beta which is 68.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Flexsteel Industries Inc. are 4.8 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor NACCO Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Flexsteel Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NACCO Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flexsteel Industries Inc. and NACCO Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.6% and 52%. About 3.7% of Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of NACCO Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexsteel Industries Inc. 8.76% 5.45% -19.32% -25.66% -48.33% -16.8% NACCO Industries Inc. 2.57% 0.21% 30.24% 54.24% 58.42% 56.78%

For the past year Flexsteel Industries Inc. had bearish trend while NACCO Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NACCO Industries Inc. beats Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the mining, small appliances, and specialty retail businesses worldwide. It mines coal for electric utilities, independent power providers, producers of activated carbon, and synfuels plants. The company also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations. In addition, it designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens; and commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels, as well as game and garden food processing equipment comprising meat grinders, bag sealers, dehydrators, and meat slicers under the Weston brand and other private label brands. The company sells its products under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, and Wolf Gourmet brand names through a network of inside sales employees to mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, department stores, variety store chains, drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, and other retail outlets, as well as through television, Internet, and print advertising. In addition, it operates as a specialty retailer of kitchenware under the Kitchen Collection brand name in outlet and traditional malls. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 223 retail stores in the United States. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.