Contrasting of Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Both Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) are each other’s competitor in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries Inc. 20 0.26 N/A -1.38 0.00 Energy Focus Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.80 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.7% Energy Focus Inc. 0.00% -78.5% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Energy Focus Inc.’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flexsteel Industries Inc. are 4.8 and 2.2. Competitively, Energy Focus Inc. has 1.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Focus Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Energy Focus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.6% and 12.9% respectively. Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Energy Focus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexsteel Industries Inc. 8.76% 5.45% -19.32% -25.66% -48.33% -16.8% Energy Focus Inc. 27.1% 26.42% -15.68% -37.96% -76.51% -15.78%

For the past year Energy Focus Inc. has weaker performance than Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Flexsteel Industries Inc. beats Energy Focus Inc.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.