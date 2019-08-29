Contrasting of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Both Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 10.27 N/A -4.48 0.00 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and HEXO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 68.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.15% of HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexion Therapeutics Inc. -1.86% -15.77% -3.46% -29.4% -56.61% -11.31% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has -11.31% weaker performance while HEXO Corp. has 24.2% stronger performance.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.