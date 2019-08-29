Contrasting of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Both Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|10.27
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|HEXO Corp.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and HEXO Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-131.9%
|-54.1%
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|HEXO Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 68.49%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.15% of HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.86%
|-15.77%
|-3.46%
|-29.4%
|-56.61%
|-11.31%
|HEXO Corp.
|-0.23%
|-20.82%
|-45.59%
|-19.62%
|34.51%
|24.2%
For the past year Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has -11.31% weaker performance while HEXO Corp. has 24.2% stronger performance.
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
