Contrasting of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 13.72 N/A -4.49 0.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 770.7% -162%

Risk & Volatility

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. In other hand, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.46 which is 246.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 79.86%. Meanwhile, Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 177.78%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Flexion Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.3% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 30.06% 18.44% -9.62% -25.77% -52.47% 11.22% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 5.21% 7.06% 5.21% 1.46% 21.25% 41.4%

For the past year Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.