Contrasting of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Flexible Solutions International Inc. has 6.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Flexible Solutions International Inc. has 46.82% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Flexible Solutions International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 16.00% 10.60% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Flexible Solutions International Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International Inc. N/A 3 13.35 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Flexible Solutions International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Flexible Solutions International Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Flexible Solutions International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.95 2.30 2.49

The competitors have a potential upside of 30.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Flexible Solutions International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Flexible Solutions International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s rivals beat Flexible Solutions International Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.